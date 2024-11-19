Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.05% of Exelixis worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $1,216,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $233,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 537.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 96,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,394,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,463,075. The trade was a 16.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $515,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,256,081.75. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,148 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,547 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Up 0.2 %

EXEL opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

