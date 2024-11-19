Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Short Interest Update

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $180.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.40 and a 200 day moving average of $135.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $190.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. The trade was a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,811,480.90. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,530. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $96,171,000 after buying an additional 75,120 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 169,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Expedia Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,300 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

