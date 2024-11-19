Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC) Director Leonard Francis Macdonald Acquires 234,000 Shares

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report) Director Leonard Francis Macdonald bought 234,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$14,040.00.
Leonard Francis Macdonald also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 15th, Leonard Francis Macdonald acquired 500,000 shares of Fancamp Exploration stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.
Fancamp Exploration Stock Performance
FNC stock opened at C$0.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. Fancamp Exploration Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.
About Fancamp Exploration
Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.
