Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Holdings Decreased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 107.9% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,134 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,865,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,101,000 after purchasing an additional 193,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $112.53 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $90.84 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day moving average is $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

