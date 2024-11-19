FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 460,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,348. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $46.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FibroGen will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 734.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 52,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45,990 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 95,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FGEN shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

