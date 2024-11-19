Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,844 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.6% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

