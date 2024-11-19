Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 10.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $207.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $188.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.