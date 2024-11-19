Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,087,000. Aviso Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,752,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,356,000 after acquiring an additional 512,591 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $799,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Daiwa America cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $69.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.76 and a one year high of $87.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.10. The company has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

