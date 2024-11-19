Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 69.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588,256 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,922,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,195,000 after purchasing an additional 360,793 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,897,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,879,000 after buying an additional 1,027,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Boston Scientific by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,182,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $491,907,000 after buying an additional 878,404 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.75, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.72. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $53.93 and a 12 month high of $91.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $585,594.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,967.28. This represents a 16.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,695. The trade was a 45.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,196,718 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

