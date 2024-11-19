Financial Review: Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) & American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR)

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) and American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dynex Capital and American Healthcare REIT”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital $207.52 million 4.77 -$6.13 million $1.26 9.90 American Healthcare REIT $1.87 billion 1.95 -$71.47 million ($0.48) -57.50

Dynex Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Healthcare REIT. American Healthcare REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynex Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital 28.83% -4.80% -0.63% American Healthcare REIT -1.84% -1.87% -0.80%

Dividends

Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. American Healthcare REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Dynex Capital pays out 123.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Healthcare REIT pays out -208.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dynex Capital and American Healthcare REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital 0 2 4 0 2.67 American Healthcare REIT 0 1 7 0 2.88

Dynex Capital currently has a consensus target price of $13.35, suggesting a potential upside of 7.06%. American Healthcare REIT has a consensus target price of $25.13, suggesting a potential downside of 8.97%. Given Dynex Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than American Healthcare REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of American Healthcare REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Dynex Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of American Healthcare REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats American Healthcare REIT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders as dividends. Dynex Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value. The company benefits from a fully integrated management platform comprised of more than one hundred experienced and skilled professionals, many of whom have worked together since 2006 and have successfully invested in and managed healthcare real estate through multiple market cycles. The management team has a proven track record, deep industry relationships and unparalleled insight into each of the company's assets having built and nurtured the company's international portfolio since its original property acquisition in 2014. The strength of the management team, coupled with the quality of the assets, has American Healthcare REIT poised to capitalize on compelling growth driven by powerful demographic trends. With its 19 million-square-foot, 312-building portfolio of medical office buildings, senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities and integrated senior health campuses diversified across 36 states and the United Kingdom, the tri-party transaction was a critical step in ideally positioning American Healthcare REIT for a future public listing or IPO on a national stock exchange at the most opportune time. By listing the company's shares on a national exchange, we believe the company will gain greater access to attractive capital that will fuel future growth, broaden our investor base and also provide liquidity to our fellow stockholders. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Griffin Capital Company, LLC.

