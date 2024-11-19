First City Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,900 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,563,000 after acquiring an additional 851,195 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,385,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,951,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,892,000 after purchasing an additional 503,858 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after purchasing an additional 400,786 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,891,000.

Shares of BSCS opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.0761 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

