First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 356 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 109,309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,329,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.49, for a total transaction of $784,065.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,540,879.47. This trade represents a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 23.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,033,945. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $364.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.36. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $220.02 and a one year high of $370.21.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cummins

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.