First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Mid Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 15,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,230,000 after buying an additional 85,434 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $43.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

