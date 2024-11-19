First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:EKG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:EKG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF Price Performance
Shares of EKG opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 million, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.59.
First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF Company Profile
