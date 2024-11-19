First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Acquired by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $471,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 764,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,606,000 after purchasing an additional 252,523 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

