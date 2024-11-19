First Western Trust Bank Takes $206,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $72.91 and a 1-year high of $97.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average of $90.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

