Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.81, but opened at $28.74. Fiverr International shares last traded at $29.11, with a volume of 63,129 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Fiverr International Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 114.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.37 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fiverr International by 35,200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the third quarter worth approximately $683,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

