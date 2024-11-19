Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 29th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

PFO opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

