Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Short Interest Update

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,070,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 99,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,473,000 after buying an additional 570,293 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Ford Motor by 20.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 45,532 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,619,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,764,863. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on F. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.02.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

