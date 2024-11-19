Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.72.

FTNT stock opened at $91.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average is $69.51. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $100.59.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $1,908,610.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 73.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fortinet by 61.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

