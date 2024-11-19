Fortis Advisors LLC Buys 556 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,219,000. Stairway Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average is $74.73.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

