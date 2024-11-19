Fortis Advisors LLC Sells 179 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Fortis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XAR opened at $165.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $124.88 and a 12 month high of $175.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.75.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

