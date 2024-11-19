Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Receives “Hold” Rating from Argus

Argus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

FTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James raised Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

Fortive Stock Down 0.3 %

FTV stock opened at $74.61 on Monday. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

In other Fortive news

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,281.80. The trade was a 17.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,051. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Fortive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

