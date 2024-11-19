FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Position Decreased by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 367,308 shares during the quarter. FreightCar America comprises approximately 2.6% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.22% of FreightCar America worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 24.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FreightCar America by 43.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 35,387 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. FreightCar America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

In other news, Director James R. Meyer bought 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $251,316.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 838,278 shares in the company, valued at $9,003,105.72. This trade represents a 2.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nigris Felan Jose De purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,367.93. This trade represents a 5.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

