FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $166.74 and last traded at $166.43, with a volume of 106497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.09.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.20.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,199.88%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,386,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,202,000 after acquiring an additional 61,897 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after acquiring an additional 90,905 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

