Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.56 and last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $524.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $52,805.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,147,088.25. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,324 shares of company stock valued at $98,717. 32.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 103.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

