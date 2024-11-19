FWG Holdings LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

FWG Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,702,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 107.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 949,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,788,000 after acquiring an additional 490,986 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

JCPB stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2049 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.