FWG Holdings LLC Has $7.47 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

FWG Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 3.7% of FWG Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

BATS MOAT opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.90 and its 200-day moving average is $91.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

