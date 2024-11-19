FWG Holdings LLC Purchases 370 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

FWG Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

GBTC opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $54.07.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

