GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE:GNT opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
