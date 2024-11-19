GB Group (LON:GBG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 367 ($4.65) and last traded at GBX 360.60 ($4.57), with a volume of 328016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341.40 ($4.33).

GB Group Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 316.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 330.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45. The company has a market cap of £887.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1,770.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30.

About GB Group

(Get Free Report)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.