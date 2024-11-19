GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GDS shares. Nomura Securities raised GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GDS from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Get GDS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GDS

GDS Stock Down 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded down $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.11. 3,211,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,871. GDS has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $388.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.14 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GDS will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GDS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 17.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 1,558.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 182,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in GDS by 49.5% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.