General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $177.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 1 year low of $94.54 and a 1 year high of $194.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 269.8% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 38.9% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 37.3% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

