George Kurian Sells 8,500 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,282 shares in the company, valued at $34,017,276. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NetApp alerts:

On Monday, October 21st, George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $1,071,935.00.

NetApp Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.20. 2,545,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,838. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.08 and a 12-month high of $135.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTAP

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.