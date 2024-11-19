Gerard E. Holthaus Buys 5,000 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) Director Gerard E. Holthaus bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.99 per share, with a total value of $174,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 411,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,622.79. The trade was a 1.23 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of WSC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,862. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 319.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Baird R W cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $92,971,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 102.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,643,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,445 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 229.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,226,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,298,000 after buying an additional 2,246,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,434,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,958 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,906,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,746 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

