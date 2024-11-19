Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Givaudan Stock Up 1.6 %

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $110.32.

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

