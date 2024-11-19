Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

GAINZ traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 75,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $24.72.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

