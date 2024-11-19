Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.
Gladstone Land has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LANDP opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98.
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 High Flying Stocks That Could Stock Split in 2025
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Retail Sector Comeback Plays: SPDR S&P Retail ETF, FND, and SHAK
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Top IoT Stocks: Why Samsara and Digi Are Thriving in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.