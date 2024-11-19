Glen Alexander Milne Buys 577,000 Shares of Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS) Stock

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) Director Glen Alexander Milne purchased 577,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$31,735.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Glen Alexander Milne acquired 500,000 shares of Inventus Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Glen Alexander Milne purchased 500,000 shares of Inventus Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

Shares of CVE:IVS traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.08. The company had a trading volume of 937,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,523. Inventus Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

