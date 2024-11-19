Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Up 3.8% – Time to Buy?

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.67. Approximately 11,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 33,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Global Blue Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $126.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 48.62% and a net margin of 7.32%. Research analysts forecast that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GB. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Atom Investors LP grew its position in Global Blue Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Global Blue Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 288,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 1,640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after buying an additional 4,770,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Featured Articles

