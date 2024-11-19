Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 287.24 ($3.64) and traded as low as GBX 281.78 ($3.57). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 288 ($3.65), with a volume of 25,370 shares traded.

Global Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 287.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 294.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,515.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity at Global Opportunities Trust

In other news, insider Sandy Nairn acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £140,000 ($177,462.29). 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Opportunities Trust

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

