GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Decreases Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $43.45.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.