GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 46.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Citigroup raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.29.

Shares of FLR opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.25). Fluor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 11,619 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $584,435.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,972.40. This trade represents a 21.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 31,261 shares of company stock worth $1,528,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

