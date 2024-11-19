GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Purchases New Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.8% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.9% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPOT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $485.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.69.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT opened at $454.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $380.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.74. The company has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.42 and a beta of 1.56. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $175.00 and a 1-year high of $489.69.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

