GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Raises Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,078,000 after buying an additional 879,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 184,561 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $129,257,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,667,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $895.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,099.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $762.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $977.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,033.65. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $750.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 27.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

