GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Reduces Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2024

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMFree Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 115.1% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 44.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $128.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.59 and a 52 week high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

