Globe Telecom, Inc. (GTMEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2714 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Globe Telecom Price Performance
GTMEY stock opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. Globe Telecom has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $41.63.
About Globe Telecom
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Globe Telecom
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 High Flying Stocks That Could Stock Split in 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Retail Sector Comeback Plays: SPDR S&P Retail ETF, FND, and SHAK
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Top IoT Stocks: Why Samsara and Digi Are Thriving in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Globe Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.