GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,659. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $500,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,882,801.43. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,844 shares of company stock worth $4,619,397 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.38.

GoDaddy Stock Up 1.2 %

GDDY opened at $185.11 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $190.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.41.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

