Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Colleen Nancy Bailey Moffitt Sells 825 Shares

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Colleen Nancy Bailey Moffitt sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.11, for a total value of C$40,515.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,241.26. The trade was a 92.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 0.8 %

GWO stock traded up C$0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$49.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,581,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 37.46 and a quick ratio of 22.18. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 52 week low of C$38.44 and a 52 week high of C$49.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$46.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.31. The company has a market cap of C$46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.63.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Featured Articles

