Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 155 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 45.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 587,001 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 105,430 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 213.5% in the first quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 20,167 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 201.0% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,235,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,517,000 after purchasing an additional 809,352 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $85.79. The stock has a market cap of $675.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average of $73.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

